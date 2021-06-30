A postal worker in the United States was attacked by dirt bikers on a New York street.

Authorities in New York are seeking for the public’s help in identifying those who were engaged in an assault on a US mail employee.

The attack occurred about 6 p.m. on Monday near McGuinness Boulevard and Nassau Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

When the individuals approached him from behind on dirt bikes, the 57-year-old postal worker was delivering mail on his route. The individuals then hit the postal worker in the face multiple times with clinched fists, breaking facial bones and creating lacerations.

The perpetrators got back on their bikes and fled southbound on McGuinness Boulevard after the assault.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull in Brooklyn, where he is in stable condition. Authorities have not published the victim’s name.

An anonymous man riding up behind the postal worker on a dirt bike appears to swing at the individual in anticipation in a 30-second security video. After that, the person gets off his bike and starts punching and kicking the mail guy.

A second person emerges in the frame after a few seconds and begins attacking the postal worker. For a few seconds, both individuals punch the man before someone else steps in and appears to try to halt the brawl. The two assailants then depart on blue motorcycles.

ASSAULT IN THE AREA OF McGuiness Boulevard and Nassau Avenue is wanted. On 6/28/21 At 6:00 PM, #brooklyn [email protected] The perpetrators punched a postal carrier in the face. Reward up to $3500. Seen him ? Know who he is ? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/JUeaujzzCl

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 30, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are confidential, and there is a reward up to $3,500.

NYPD statistics show crime in New York City was 22 percent higher last month than in May 2020. Felony assault saw a 20.5 percent increase compared to May 2020, and shooting incidents rose 73 percent.

The department said it remains acutely focused on reducing. This is a brief summary.