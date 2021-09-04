A polling firm apologizes to a top Republican candidate who was left out of the recall election in California.

After polling data released earlier this week did not include one of the Republican candidates participating in the California governor recall election, an Atlanta-based polling firm apologized to him.

In a statement released Friday, the Trafalgar Group claimed it was “a mistake” not to include California State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley on their list of recall candidates for poll respondents to choose from. The recall candidates featured as poll options were made a few weeks before the poll, and “it was a mistake on our part not to update it depending on the current condition of the race,” according to the group.

Individuals who believed it was intentional to leave Kiley’s name off the list were either “confused, being misled, or seeking to mislead others,” according to the Trafalgar Group.

The organization issued a statement saying, “We deeply apologize to Kevin Kiley.” “Rest certain, Kiley will be included in our surveys in the coming weeks.”

Former President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election was predicted by Trafalgar Group pollster Robert Cahaly, who retweeted the polling group’s announcement Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, less than two weeks before the September 14 special election, the Trafalgar Group released the results of its late-August survey. While the majority of respondents preferred to maintain Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in office rather than recall him, Trafalgar pollsters found conservative radio host Larry Elder to be the most popular of the replacement choices presented to respondents if Newsom were to be removed.

Kevin Paffrath, a Democrat, and Republicans Kevin Faulconer, John Cox, Caitlyn Jenner, and Doug Ose were among the other recall candidates included in the poll’s results. In the poll, more than 30% of respondents said they were undecided about which of the recall candidates they would vote for, while 9.1% said they would vote for someone else.

According to the Trafalgar Group, “it is extremely conceivable that some of the persons who classified themselves as supporting someone else could very well be Kiley voters.”

Since commencing his gubernatorial campaign in July, Elder has consistently polled ahead of his Republican opponents. Despite the fact that Elder is leading by double digits in several surveys, a few Republicans are polling close behind him, but ahead of hundreds of other recall candidates.