A police officer rescued an owl trapped in plastic on a busy highway.

A great horned owl found tangled in plastic on a busy highway in Idaho was recently rescued by a police officer.

Sgt. Brandalyn Crapo of Idaho State Police responded to many complaints from concerned motorists who noticed an owl sitting in the median of I-84, according to a Facebook post. Despite the traffic, Crapo was able to locate the owl, which was “clearly in distress.” The owl’s talons became entangled in the plastic, according to police, although they could not specify if the plastic was adhered to the asphalt or if it was heavy and so prevented the bird from flying.

The Idaho State Police were contacted for more information, but the Washington Newsday did not receive a response in time for publishing.

Crapo parked her patrol car near the owl to protect it from oncoming traffic and waited for a volunteer from Animals in Distress, an Idaho non-profit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured or abandoned wildlife.

The owl was successfully removed from the plastic by the volunteer, who then released the raptor somewhere else where it might “fly another day.”

The owl is seen perched on the highway with Crapo’s patrol cruiser in the backdrop in photos attached to the article. Another image shows Crapo beaming after rescuing the bird.

According to Zoo Idaho, great horned owls can be found in forests in Northern, Southern, and Central America. In an official owl information booklet, the Idaho government stated that the species is ubiquitous throughout the state and is “well suited to survive just about everywhere.” Though they prefer to live in forests, they have been seen in wetlands, canyons, and even city parks.

Other owl species found in the state include barn owls, which have been seen hunting along I-84 at night. Thousands of barn owls die each year as a result of automobile crashes, according to Idaho’s government.

If an Idaho resident comes across an owl or other animals by the side of the road, they should contact Idaho State Police, who said they are delighted to assist “any who require assistance to go home safely.”

“Not everyone who needs assistance on our roads drives a car,” they stressed.

