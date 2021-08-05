A police officer has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Ariel Roman at a Chicago train station in 2020.

For the nonfatal shooting of Ariel Roman in February 2020, a Chicago Police Department officer was charged on Thursday with aggravated violence and official misconduct.

According to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, Melvina Bogard, 32, handed herself in to investigators. Judge Susana Ortiz later freed her on her own recognizance during a bond hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Roman had already filed a federal lawsuit after being shot at the Grand Avenue station of the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA). In his lawsuit, he claims Bogard and fellow officer Bernard Butler “harassed, chased, tackled, pepper-sprayed, tasered, and shot” him twice while he was having an anxiety attack.

Since it is alleged that Bogard was the officer who shot Roman twice, the state’s attorney’s office has not brought charges against Butler. Roman’s lawyers claimed in the lawsuit that he was shot in the hip and buttocks.

On social media, a cellphone video of the shooting was widely disseminated. More than a dozen video and audio footage of the incident were later published by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), a group that examines shootings involving Chicago cops.

On the afternoon of February 28, 2020, Roman was alleged to be walking between railway cars, prompting cops to attempt to apprehend him. They pursued him as he disembarked from a train and struggled to apprehend him.

Officers instruct Roman to cease resisting arrest while pressing on top of him, according to video published by COPA. “I didn’t do anything to you,” Roman stated as he pleaded to be let go.

The officers are also seen using stun guns before Roman flees up the stairs. Butler is then allegedly heard saying “shoot him” to Bogard before opening fire in one video of the incident.

Other officers arrived after he was shot and treated to Roman until paramedics arrived.

Greg Kulis, one of Roman’s lawyers, said Thursday, “I think it’s very, very evident in analyzing the video that (Bogard) committed a crime.” “And I believe it is fairly evident that Officer Bogard’s actions violated Mr. Roman’s civil rights.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, in addition to the criminal accusations, Bogard and Butler are both facing disciplinary action and the possibility of dismissal. This is a condensed version of the information.