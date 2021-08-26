A police chase ensues after a body is discovered in a mortuary van that has been stolen from the cemetery.

A man is wanted in Georgia for stealing a mortuary vehicle that had a dead body inside.

Kijon Griffin, 23, of Atlanta, is accused of taking the car when it was parked outside a crematory on August 25.

As the van drove away, the body, which had been placed on a gurney, rolled out of the open rear hatch and onto the parking lot.

According to the Conyers Police Department, people arrived to remove the body once it came to a standstill.

Conyers Police Captain Kim Lucas told FOX 5 News that there was a body on the gurney inside, and when the suspect got out of the van, the gurney slid out of the van and ended up in the parking lot.

Officers from the Conyers Police Department pursued the van, which took them from Conyers to DeKalb County.

According to investigators, the offender then collided with other vehicles while fleeing police on I-20 westbound shortly before Wesley Chapel Road.

“Our suspect collided with a few cars before colliding with a trailer and blowing a tire,” Lucas continued.

According to authorities, Griffin allegedly leaped out of the van after one of the tires blew out and fled north of the interstate on foot into the wood line between Panola Road and Wesley Chapel.

Despite setting up a perimeter around the suspect, the DeKalb County Police Department, DKPD K-9s, Georgia State Patrol, and a HERO team were unable to find him throughout their search.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Griffin is wanted on suspicion of a variety of charges, including motor vehicle theft and fleeing and attempting to flee from police.

He also has a past warrant for violating his probation, and he’s been tied to other Conyers car break-ins.

The van that was stolen belongs to Stan Henderson & Sons Mortuary in Stockbridge.

“It’s ridiculous that the dead can’t even rest,” Stan Henderson told Fox 5 after learning of the theft while the body was still inside.

You can contact Crime Stoppers @crimestoppersatlanta 404 577-TIPS anonymously if you have any information regarding the suspect's whereabouts.