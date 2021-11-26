A Pizzeria employee expresses his ‘disbelief’ at the man who pulled out an AK-47 after a 10-minute wait.

When a customer pulled out an AK-47 and held staff at gunpoint after becoming enraged at the wait time for his order, a woman working at a pizza in Tennessee expressed her “disbelief.”

When Charles Doty Jr, 63, was told that the pepperoni pizza he ordered at Little Caesars in Cedar Bluff, Knoxville, would take 10 minutes, he became irritated, according to WVLT.

He wanted a complimentary order of bread, which he rapidly consumed before heading outside to his car to await his order. He returned to the store with the firearm, pointing it at the employee and demanding that he get his food right away.

“‘Where is my pizza?’ he asks as he raises it and aims it at me. ‘I’m ready for my pizza right now,’ says the customer “When the event occurred at 9 p.m. on November 5, Kimberleigh Murrell was working her first shift at the business.

“It’s hard to believe someone would do that on a 10-minute wait for a $6 pizza,” she told WVLT.

She claimed she dashed to the store’s rear and informed her boyfriend, Noah Beeler, who was also working the shift.

According to WVLT, Beeler approached Doty Jr and told him to “calm down,” adding that “no need to be hostile.”

According to Beeler: “”What on God’s green earth are you thinking about?” I ask. To put it on safety, he moves his hand away from the trigger and toward the barrel.” He claimed that he then told Doty Jr. to leave, which he did without further incident. Surveillance footage allegedly captured him threatening a worker who attempted to leave the restaurant after his shift had ended.

Doty Jr. was caught a few days later and held in custody on a $90,000 bond. Four counts of aggravated assault were filed against him.

According to findlaw.com, he also faces a charge of exceptionally aggravated kidnapping, a class A felony punishable by up to 60 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000 in Tennessee.

On Monday, he is scheduled to appear in court.

Knoxville Police and Little Caesar’s have been approached for further comment by Washington Newsday.

Other tense encounters between customers and shop employees have occurred. This is a condensed version of the information.