A pilot in Oklahoma takes a ride in a landspout tornado that is rising 200 feet per minute.

After hitching a ride on a landspout tornado, a glider pilot had the time of his life as he was blasted into the sky at 200 feet per minute.

David T Evans, of Oklahoma, was flying his Sun Dancer motor glider from Minco to Tuttle.

On Sunday, Evans took his plane to the sky and filmed an astonishing scene as he flew over a little tornado that had formed right in front of his eyes.

On Sunday, Evans’ wife, J. Evans, posted photographs and videos of the weather event to Twitter, where they were well received by weather experts and amateurs alike.

“My husband, David, discovered this today while flying between Minco and Tuttle!! He’s piloting a SunDancer glider.”

Evans’ plane is seen flying around the vortex, using the heated upward-moving air to propel it to dizzying heights.

pic.twitter.com/XKROONUNGn

June 13, 2021 — J Evans (@jlnphoto)

Evans told The Washington Post that he frequently rides thermals and that he first noticed several hawks doing the same thing, which he believes is a good sign of where they’re happening.

“They’re always a good indicator of where a thermal is likely to be. I got a feeling I was gaining lift, so I circled back in with them,” he explained.

“At approximately 100 or 200 feet per minute, [the thermal]was lifting me up. Then that vapor funnel appeared out of nowhere. There was no turbulence as it went down and down and down. I just kept flying around that thing.”

Despite circling the potentially deadly weather phenomenon—which can reach wind speeds of 100 miles per hour according to WeatherNation—J. Evans confirmed her husband was perfectly safe.

“He was out looking for lift for gliding, and found it. He wasn’t in danger,” she tweeted.

But, WeatherNation said landspouts should still be “taken seriously,” adding: “They are usually weaker and shorter lived than”regular” tornadoes, but they still pose a threat to life and property. That said, landspouts usually only last a few minutes and typically dissipate quickly.”

While landspouts are classified as a type of tornado, it differs in several ways, the easiest differentiation being landspouts form from the ground up, while tornadoes form from the. This is a brief summary.