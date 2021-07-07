A pilot error is being investigated as the cause of the Russian plane crash that killed everyone on board.

Officials in Russia are investigating three probable causes for a plane disaster that killed 28 people, one of which is that the pilot’s actions caused the jet to crash.

On its way to Palana, a settlement north of the Kamchatka peninsula, an Antonov An-26 passenger plane lost touch with air traffic control on Tuesday. Russian officials discovered no survivors after finding the crash site approximately three miles from the plane’s intended runway. As of Wednesday afternoon, they had only located the bodies of 19 of the 28 persons on board.

According to Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, a technical commission was formed to investigate the disaster, and the cause is yet unknown. Savelyev told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the commission is looking at three main causes, including bad weather conditions, technical failure, and pilot error, according to TASS, a Russian news agency.

On Wednesday, Putin met with a number of government officials and began his remarks by acknowledging the plane tragedy. Putin called it a “tragedy” and expressed his hope that help for the victims’ relatives would be provided “as soon as possible.”

According to TASS, the topography and “difficult weather circumstances” complicate rescue operations. According to reports, Savalyev told Putin that his plane had to take a different route due to weather circumstances, but that he had “no problems.”

“That is why we want to know why the plane’s commander made such a difficult decision,” Savalyev told TASS, without providing any other details.

Governor Vladimir Solodov of Kamchatka declared a three-day period of mourning for the crash victims, ordering flags to be flown at half-staff across the province. According to the Kamchatka administration, Olga Mokhireva, the head of the local government in Palana, was among those on board the jet. According to Alexander Zabolichenko, deputy head of the Kamchatka administration, two of the passengers were under the age of 12.

Because to the weather and heavy waves, rescue attempts had to be halted on Tuesday, according to Solodov. They resumed on Wednesday, and the Associated Press reported that professional divers would be sent because the crash occurred on a cliffside.

The Antonov An-26 is a two-propeller “light transport plane” with two propellers. This wasn’t the first time a plane of this type had gone down. This is a condensed version of the information.