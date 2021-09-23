A picture of the KKK sent to a hockey team’s group chat with one black player sparks an investigation.

After a young hockey player allegedly posted an image of persons dressed in Ku Klux Klan masks and robes to a team group chat, an investigation was begun.

After a game on Sunday, Laquan Mongo, a 12-year-old who plays with Crimson Hockey Club East, informed WCVB that one of his friends had posted the photograph to the group chat.

The photo has left Mongo, the only Black player in the bunch, shaken. He told the TV station, “I felt terrified and sad because I’m the only Black kid on the team.”

“It brought tears to my eyes,” his mother, Natasha Lassiter, added. He’s a kid, and the other kid’s a kid, so I was humiliated. They’re children. They’re just kids, after all. They aren’t deserving of anything.”

She could not be reached for further comment right away.

Crimson Hockey Club East is a member of the Eastern Hockey Federation, a New England youth hockey league.

David Turk, the federation’s commissioner of commercial operations, stated that the player who supplied the photo was no longer a member of the team or league.

The incident was reported to Massachusetts Hockey, which oversees youth hockey in the state and is linked with USA Hockey, as well as the United States Center for SafeSport, according to Turk.

“As a league, we have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior, and these instances are handled by the US Center for SafeSport under USA Hockey guidelines,” Turk told WCVB.

Turk has been approached by this website for more comment. Crimson Hockey Club East, Massachusetts Hockey, and the United States Center for SafeSport were also reached for comment.

The incident occurred less than two weeks after an investigation into a student’s online comments about “auctioning off Black classmates” was begun by an Oregon school district. A Newberg High School student shared photographs online showing one of their classmates was a member of the Snapchat group “Slave Trade.”

A video emerged on Instagram late last month showing white kids at Salinas High School in California beating a Black baby doll named “Shaniqua” just before a football game on campus.

