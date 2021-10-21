A photograph from a college lecture on “Right-Handed Privilege” has gone viral.

A photo of an activist giving a presentation at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill about “right-handed privilege”—the theory that those who are right-handed have life benefits over those who are left-handed—has gone viral.

As of Thursday morning, the image, which was published on Twitter account Libs of TikTok on Tuesday, had been liked 13,600 times and retweeted or quote-tweeted more than 2,600 times. The shot has received over 87,600 likes and hundreds of comments on Instagram.

The university’s Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life, which governs the 51 fraternity and sorority organizations on campus, verified to The Washington Newsday that the presentation was not satire and was in fact part of a mandatory training.

