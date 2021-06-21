A Philadelphia group has been chastised for refusing to invite an Israeli food vendor to the festival.

Following threats of protests against an Israeli-owned food vendor slated to participate at its culinary and cultural festival this weekend, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit has faced a storm of criticism.

The Taste of Home, an event aimed to highlight and raise awareness of immigrant-owned companies throughout the Philadelphia metropolitan region, was due to take place on Sunday at Eat Up the Borders. However, after receiving protest threats against Israeli-owned and operated food vendor Moshava Philly, the organization decided to retract the invitation before finally canceling the event at the last minute.

“In order to provide the best possible service to our guests, we decided to withdraw one of our food vendors for Sunday’s event so that we could provide everyone with the greatest possible experience.” Eat Up the Borders shared a photo on its Instagram page, which has now been hidden. The EUTB’s purpose, according to its website, is to “break down our everyday obstacles via shared experiences in language, food, and culture.”

556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.