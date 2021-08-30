A pet cougar weighing 80 pounds has been rescued from a New York City apartment and is being sent to a sanctuary.

A pet cougar weighing 80 pounds was just recovered from a New York City condominium and is being sent to an Arkansas sanctuary.

The 11-month-old female cat was rescued from the apartment last week by officials from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the city police (NYPD), and the Bronx Zoo, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

The cougar was transferred to the Bronx Zoo after being removed from the apartment, “where she was cared for by veterinarians and animal care,” according to a news release from the Humane Society. The cougar will be taken to the Turpentine Creek sanctuary in Arkansas, “where she will be cared for for the rest of her life.”

“I’ve never seen a cougar in the wild, but I’ve seen them on leashes, smashed into cages, and crying for their mothers as breeders pull them away,” Kelly Donithan, the society’s head of animal crisis response, said in the release. I’ve also witnessed owners’ despair after being sold not only a wild animal, but also a false hope that they could make a fine ‘pet.’”

“This cougar is reasonably fortunate because her owners understood a wild cat is not appropriate to live in an apartment or any domestic environment,” Donithan continued. As we drove her away, the owner’s tears and frightened chirps from the cougar brought home the numerous victims of this heinous commerce and the notion that wild creatures belong nowhere but in the wild.”

The pet cougar, according to Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society, is another example of a “wild animal compelled to live a miserable existence.” Block also mentioned that while having a big cat is illegal in New York, “people can readily purchase and bring these creatures in from other states” due to “unevenly enforced and lenient laws.”

“The situation is now under investigation, and no other information is available at this time,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, thanking the officials who assisted in removing the cougar from the residence.

The Bronx Zoo’s director, Jim Breheny, said in a statement that the zoo is “delighted to assist the agencies attempting to rescue this cougar and provide care and housing for her.” This is a condensed version of the information.