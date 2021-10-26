A performance of ‘She Kills Monsters’ at an Ohio high school has been canceled due to an implied gay character.

After a backlash over a character in the plot who is supposed to be gay, an Ohio high school canceled a planned stage performance on Thursday.

According to WCPO Cincinnati, students at Hillsboro High School were rehearsing the play She Kills Monsters when the decision was made, only a month before the musical was set to debut in the school’s new theater. At a previous meeting, concerns about the play’s content were expressed, and the school eventually informed those engaged in the production that it would be “deemed inappropriate for K-12.” She Kills Monsters, written by renowned American playwright Qui Nguyen, follows Agnes Evans as she tries to learn more about her deceased older sister. She eventually understands that her sister, Tilly, may have had love emotions for Elizabeth, a female acquaintance. Nguyen would later work on the Raya and the Last Dragon script and write for a number of Netflix programs.

She Kills Monsters is one of the most popular high school and college productions in the previous five years. The Young Adventures Edition of the play was being developed at Hillsboro High School, and it was intended for audiences as young as 11.

Christopher Cronan, one of the students in the play, spoke with WCPO about his reaction to the news and how it impacted him as a member of the LGBTQ community.

"It felt like we'd been told, 'Screw off, your lives don't matter,'" Cronan explained. "I'm openly bisexual at that school, and I've dealt with a lot of homophobia there, but I never anticipated a play about a fictional character to be canceled… They'd like you to believe the town isn't ready, but how are you not ready? The year is 2021." The influence of Jeff Lyle, a teaching pastor at the Good News Gathering church in Highland County, Ohio, has been cited by Hillsboro residents as a major reason in the play's cancellation. Lyle claimed in an email to WCPO that while he supported the school's decision to cancel the play, he never spoke to the school board before the decision was made. He also called attention to a few other elements of the play that he thought were particularly noteworthy.