A Pennsylvania man was arrested for making military-grade explosives in his home lab in preparation for the apocalypse.

A Pennsylvania man was detained on Wednesday for allegedly creating military-grade explosives in a dangerous and illegal home laboratory.

According to court documents reviewed by This website, Joseph M. McClure, 44, of Middletown, is being held without bail on counts of possessing weapons of mass destruction, risking a disaster, and reckless endangerment.

Following the discovery of McClure’s lab, which contained extremely volatile, highly explosive material used in producing military-grade explosives like Semtex that police claimed McClure had no expertise in handling, police and a bomb squad shut off a section of the city near his apartment for hours.

Detective Keegan Wenner wrote in arrest papers filed with District Judge David H. Judy that McClure “did admit that he possessed explosive items and materials related to explosive materials, making explosives and compounds related to such,” and that he “had an at-home laboratory, not being formally trained in any capacity related to these items.”

In addition to the “glassware and objects associated to a clandestine laboratory” that Wenner mentioned in his arrest documents, police said they discovered highly explosive pentaerythritol tetranitrate, nickel hydrazine nitrate, and picric acid. McClure also admitted to having ammonium nitrate, a substance that can be used to create explosives.

According to police papers, having these unstable substances in a residential apartment complex could have resulted in a “catastrophic explosion,” endangering the lives and property of the entire neighborhood.

Because the home lab lacked sufficient ventilation, the gases alone could have been fatal to other inhabitants of the apartment building.

When authorities inquired why he had so many explosives and military-grade bomb-making supplies, McClure allegedly said he was prepared for “apocalyptic scenarios” and wanted to “defend himself.”

According to reports, McClure revealed to authorities that he was aware that maintaining such volatile chemicals in a home lab was risky to individuals nearby.

As a felon, McClure is prohibited from possessing weapons such as firearms, and he admitted to authorities that he was aware of this. In 2005 and 2010, he received two DUIs and two convictions for making terrorist threats.

McClure’s questionable behaviour was first discovered by federal Homeland Security agents, who informed them that he had been getting mailings from. This is a condensed version of the information.