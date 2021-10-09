A Pennsylvania man is accused of murdering a USPS employee and claims the victim tried to poison his family.

On Thursday, a Pennsylvania man was charged with murdering a USPS mail delivery after saying the mail carrier attempted to poison him and his family.

According to a statement published by Stephen R. Kaufman, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the individual was identified as 53-year-old Eric M. Kortz, a resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The event occurred on October 7 when US Postal Inspectors and local law police were notified of a gunshot incident in Allegheny County’s Collier Township, according to the press release.

When police got on the scene, they learned that a USPS postal carrier named Louis Vignone had been shot and was still inside his designated USPS vehicle.

According to the news release, “he was pronounced dead at the scene as a consequence of numerous gunshot wounds, including one to the head.” “Vignone was wearing his USPS uniform and performing his shift as a letter carrier at the time of the shooting.” Investigators uncovered a gun and seven shot shells beside Vignone’s USPS vehicle after he was declared dead, according to the press release.

Kortz went to the Carnegie Borough Police Department shortly after the shooting, according to the attorney’s office. He told officers he had recently shot someone and wanted to give himself in while he was there.

According to the press release, “Kortz was then brought to the Allegheny County Police Department Headquarters.”

According to the attorney’s office, Kortz was interviewed by Allegheny County Police Detective Patrick Kinavey and U.S. Postal Inspector Erik J. Bohin at the Allegheny County Police Department Headquarters.

During the interrogation, Kortz admitted to shooting Vignone and claimed that he did so because he believed Vignone and his family poisoned him and his family “with cyanide” while they were neighbors.

During the interrogation, Kortz reportedly informed police that he knew where Vignone worked and that on the day of the fatal shooting, he found Vignone on his mail delivery route.

According to the press release, Kortz allegedly informed investigators that after spotting Vignone on his route, he “went to put some bullets in him.”

“Kortz alleged that he then left the area with the firearm, climbed into his van, and. This is a condensed version of the information.