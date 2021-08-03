A passenger on a Miami flight was arrested on suspicion of allegedly assaulting and groping flight attendants.

On a Frontier Airlines trip from Philadelphia to Miami on Saturday, a 22-year-old man was detained after reportedly molesting and abusing flight attendants, causing them to use duct tape to bind him to his seat.

The passenger, who has been named as Maxwell Berry, appears to strike a flight attendant in cell phone video uploaded to Twitter by ABC News reporter Sam Sweeney. The video had been seen over one million times by Tuesday afternoon.

Berry is also seen in the video spewing obscenities while not wearing a mask, and other passengers appear to be laughing at him.

He exclaimed, “You guys f****** suck!” “You know what? My parents are worth more than f****** $2 g******, and you f****** suck.”

His granddad, he added, is “worth more than this f****** plane.”

Later, flight attendants are seen using duct tape to tie him to his seat.

He allegedly touched the breasts of two female flight attendants and drank many beers while on the aircraft, according to WPLG-TV, a South Florida television news station. He is charged with three counts of violence.

Passenger Alfredo Rivera, who was sitting in the row behind Berry and captured the incident on camera, told WPLG that he had never seen anything like it.

He told the channel, “He proceeded to grow angry and basically attacked the male flight attendant.”

The flight attendants will be “relieved of flying” pending an inquiry, Frontier Airlines said in a statement to This website.

A passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant on an aircraft from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31 and then violently assaulted another flight attendant, according to the statement.

“As a result, the passenger had to be detained until the plane landed in Miami and police came. The flight attendants will be barred from flying until an inquiry is completed, as is customary in such situations.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department was contacted by this website, but no response was received.