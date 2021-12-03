A Panera employee demonstrates how the company’s well-known green teas are made: ‘I’m so taken aback.’

In response to demands from his fans, a Panera Bread employee revealed what goes into the food chain’s popular green tea.

Dylan Smith, a Panera employee, uses his TikTok account to show what goes on behind the scenes at the restaurant, producing amusing videos about hidden menu items and food.

However, at the request of his fans, he demonstrated how the chain’s famed green tea drink is created, and the video went viral. Smith’s video has had over 1.1 million views and 104,000 likes since it was posted on November 22.

The green tea drink is a popular item at Panera, and frequent customers rave about it, so they’re curious to learn how it’s created and whether they can reproduce the flavor at home.

The drink is produced simply by mixing a tea concentrate with water, as Smith demonstrates in his video. According to Smith’s comments, they frequently mix it with sink water.

The Republic of Tea’s passion fruit papaya green tea was utilized as the concentrate. However, it is not available for purchase on the company’s website, which instead sells passion fruit papaya black tea bags.

@ohana trender

Here you go sister, reply to @benchwarmerxx #panera #tea #fyp Stephanie Mendoza’s original sound According to one comment, the brand sells it commercially and it can be ordered over the phone. The Republic of Tea has been contacted by Washington Newsday for further information.

“Take a tablespoon of the concentrate if you start becoming tired,” one TikTok user recommended, as a former Panera employee.

“I’m just going to apply to Panera to drink the concentration out of the bottle,” said another.

“I’m really astonished that Panera utilizes Republic of Tea,” another person said.

Smith also used his TikTok account to reveal how other beverages at the eateries are produced. For example, the strawberry smoothie has 8 ounces of puree, two scoops of Greek yoghurt, and ice.

Recipe with a twist

Another Panera employee was allegedly dismissed after revealing the secret behind the chain’s famed Mac & Cheese to millions of people in 2019.

A video of the mac and cheese being cooked in a bag was uploaded by the employee.

A spokesman for the company. This is a condensed version of the information.