A Pandemic in the Future Is Unavoidable. Treat It Like War To Fight It Effectively | Opinion.

“We are at war,” General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned of the COVID pandemic in 2020, during the largest public health disaster in 100 years. It’s a different kind of battle, but it’s still a war.”

Fighting a pandemic is a unique form of conflict. Pandemics are more than a public-health emergency. They influence every part of life and society, just like traditional wars, and require strong leadership at the top.

The Trump White House struggled to grasp this, and as a result, our country suffered greatly. The relevant National Security Council Directorate for Biosecurity, which I created in 1998 under the Bill Clinton administration and expanded under President George W. Bush, was dissolved by President Trump in 2018. Trump’s decision obliterated any semblance of a permanent integrated response command structure for dealing with biothreats and pandemics at the White House. Given the events that followed, his timing was critical.

When the pandemic hit, President Trump decided that the fight against COVID-19 didn’t need to be led by a trained combatant commander, someone whose sole professional mission is to prepare for and lead a whole-of-government response to biologic threatsâ€”an approach that establishes a shared vision, ensures coordination and cooperation across federal departments and agencies, and implements the CDC’s recommendations. Rather than a capable US organization geared to combat this atypical foe, we were confronted with election politics and science denial. The administration disregarded the lessons learned from earlier influenza and Ebola outbreaks, as well as the work of at least three previous administrations, resulting in a jumbled and terrible response.

Governors, local public health officials, and longtime federal civil servants from a variety of agencies, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), were forced to step in to stem the chaos and piece together rational strategies because there was no cohesive national leadership. That would be like asking the majors and sergeants to prepare the campaign strategy while in the middle of a tactical fighting on the ground in a typical conflict.

