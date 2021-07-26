A Nurse Reveals Her ‘Secrets’ The Untold Story of How the Rich Get Free Nursing Homes

A nurse has revealed “healthcare secrets,” including how wealthy individuals can get free nursing home care, as she calls for reform in the industry.

Hadley Christine, a 28-year-old long-term care nursing manager, became irritated after witnessing what she saw as “loopholes.”

She is speaking up about vulnerabilities in the system and advocating for change after working in the business for the past six years. She resorted to social media to explain how some people manage to qualify for Medicaid despite having the financial means to pay for care.

Christine, from New Orleans, posted the video on YouTube at the beginning of the month, and it has already received over eight million views.

“I obtained this information while working as an MDS/PPS coordinator at a skilled care facility,” she told this website. My role entailed gathering information regarding a patient’s stay and assisting in the management of their “case.”

“When gathering data, I would keep track of how much time I spent with occupational, speech, and physical therapists, as well as medications I took and wound care I conducted. I kept track of their progress after they left the hospital and assisted them in making plans to return home if they were only in rehab for a short time. I then put everything into an MDS (minimum data set) form to send to insurance. This is how we were compensated.”

People would stay for a few weeks to a few months as they recovered, according to the mother, but some never recovered and were unable to return home. Long-term services and support (LTSS) would be required at this point.

“Because they are transitioning from short-term rehab to long-term care, typical insurance does not cover their stay at that point. They have two choices: if they are very low income, they can apply for Medicaid, which will fund their long-term care, or if they have savings, they can squander all of their savings (by sending it to the nursing home) until they are low income themselves, at which point they can apply for Medicaid. On the surface, everything appears to be fine,” she added.

However, she claimed that as she continued to work, she became aware of how many of her “rich” patients were on Medicaid.

“I started questioning,” she explained. This is a condensed version of the information.