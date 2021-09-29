A nurse in Detroit has been charged with stealing real COVID-19 vaccination cards and selling them on Facebook.

The lady has been identified as Bethann Kierczak, 37, of Southgate, Michigan, according to a news statement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan. Kierczak, a registered nurse, was arrested and charged with theft of government property and theft or embezzlement connected to a healthcare benefit program on Wednesday morning.

Kierczak is suspected of stealing genuine COVID-19 immunization cards from the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Michigan, according to the press statement. Kierczak is also accused of taking “vaccine lot numbers necessary to make the cards appear valid,” according to the US Attorney’s office.

According to the US Attorney’s office, Kierczak then reportedly peddled the cards to citizens around the Detroit metro area, “mainly over Facebook Messenger.” Kierczak reportedly sold the cards for $150-$200 each, according to the press statement.

The alleged theft and selling of COVID-19 immunization cards began in May, according to a criminal complaint filed against Kierczak, and continued until her detention on Wednesday.

Kierczak had many communications with a confidential source about the acquisition of the stolen COVID-19 immunization cards, according to the criminal complaint provided to This website.

“On September 20, 2021, the CS [confidential source]placed a consensually monitored conversation to Kierczak to coordinate the purchase of the vaccination cards, again working under the direction of law enforcement. Kierczak agreed to meet the CS at their home to finalize the purchase during the chat, according to the complaint.

Another man, Rapheal Jarrell Smiley, 32, of Detroit, was also arrested and charged with “conducting an ongoing scheme to import, sell, or otherwise distribute false COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards,” according to the news statement. Smiley allegedly ordered the fake COVID-19 immunization cards from China, according to the press statement.

In a press release, Acting United States Attorney Saima S. Mohsin remarked, “These arrests demonstrate our profound commitment to preserving the health of our community and preventing this terrible fraud from impacting our most vulnerable residents.”

“Regardless of whether an individual decides to get vaccinated or not,” Mohsin stated, “we urge everyone to avoid relying on schemes like these to get around vaccine requirements.” “Importing these cards is a challenge. This is a condensed version of the information.