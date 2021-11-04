A ‘North Star’ for many in California, a county supervisor was killed by a car while walking her dog.

Wilma Chan, the first person of Asian heritage to be elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, died at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. While walking her dog, Maggie, she was killed by a car.

According to a statement provided by Chan’s office, she suffered a major brain injury. Despite being taken to Highland Hospital, medical personnel were unable to resuscitate her.

Chan was 72 years old when he died. She leaves two children and two grandchildren behind. In a statement read by Chan’s chief of staff, Dave Brown, her family praised first responders and medical personnel for their “amazing” treatment.

The accident is being investigated by Alameda police. According to KTLA, the car’s driver, an anonymous adult female, has cooperated with investigators. The cause of the crash, however, has yet to be revealed.

In 1994, Chan was elected to the Board of Supervisors of Alameda County. She remained a member of the board until she was elected to the California State Assembly in 2000.

Chan was the first Asian-American to serve as majority leader in the Texas Assembly, where he served three terms. She served in the Assembly until 2006, when she reached the end of her tenure. She ran for state senator in 2008 but was unsuccessful.

She ran for and was re-elected to the board of supervisors in 2010, where she served until her death.

Chan was an outspoken advocate for children, families, the elderly, affordable housing, and health care for the uninsured over her 30-year political career, according to a document sent by the board of supervisors after her death, according to the SF Gate.

According to KTVU, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley said in a statement, “Our sincere condolences go out to [Chan’s] family, friends, and colleagues.”

"Supervisor Chan was a North Star for so many vital issues that benefited our community's most vulnerable," O'Malley continued in his statement. "Her leadership and dedication to her community and Alameda County will be sorely missed." According to Denyse Trepanier, board president of the advocacy group Bike Walk Alameda, Chan was struck near an area renowned for its high frequency of vehicle-related injuries. Municipal officials have mentioned the route in the city's Vision Zero Action Plan. The goal of the initiative is to eliminate serious car collisions in the city by the year 2020.