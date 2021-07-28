A non-native ‘legless amphibian’ has been discovered in a Florida canal.

A non-native species discovered in a South Florida waterway in 2019 was just identified by scientists. The creature resembles a worm but is actually a “legless amphibian,” according to some who assume it is an abandoned pet. Scientists were taken aback by the discovery, but they feel it has the potential to thrive in the state.

The amphibian was discovered by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission [FWC] officials while conducting a routine reconnaissance of the Tamiami Canal, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History. The officers, who had never seen the creature before, emailed a photo of the worm-like amphibian to Coleman Sheehy, the herpetology collection manager at the Florida Museum. Typhlonectes natans, also known as the Rio Cauca caecilian, was the creature he discovered.

Although the caecilian died while in captivity, its body was brought to Sheehy for additional examination. Other caecilians have been discovered in the canal, according to the museum, so Sheehy will soon do research there to “determine their numbers and range.”

“At this moment, we don’t know enough to tell whether caecilians have established themselves in the C-4 [Tamiami] Canal,” Sheehy told museum visitors. “That’s what we’re looking for.”

The Rio Cauca caecilian is native to Venezuela and Colombia, according to museum scientists. Caecilians hunt small creatures, but scientists aren’t sure how the amphibian will effect the ecosystem in the area. They are fairly certain, however, that the animal will not be a threat.

“Very little is known about these animals in the wild, but they don’t appear to be severe predators,” Sheehy explained. “They’ll most likely consume tiny animals while being eaten by larger ones. It’s possible that this is just another non-native species in the mix in South Florida.”

Other well-known non-native animals found in South Florida are iguanas and pythons.

Caecilians are “reclusive” and have “very weak eyesight,” according to museum officials. Their name apparently translates to “blind ones.”

Caecilians are “rarely seen by people,” according to National Geographic, because they spend the most of their life underground and are formidable diggers with keen teeth that allow them to capture their prey. There are more than 200 different species of caecilians, ranging in size from 3.5 inches to nearly five feet.

