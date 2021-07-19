A New Yorker recounts her epic treasure hunt on her 1787 farm in search of a missing heirloom.

As she searched for a missing family heirloom, a model-turned-farmer documented the astonishing treasure hunt left by her ancestors on her family’s 234-year-old farm.

Iris Rogers used to be on the cover of Vogue, but she gave up her modeling career in New York to return to her family’s 1787 farm in upstate New York.

Now that Rogers was in charge of the property, dubbed Homestead Hemp 1787, he went out to find the original deed, which had been lost for years.

She ended up on a treasure hunt across the estate, following weird clues left in Bibles, trees, and foundations, as she began researching into her family’s and the farm’s history.

In a video, Rogers explained the context, saying, “This is the story of how the deed to my family’s 234-year-old farm went misplaced.” Clark Rogers, my ancestor, signed a deed for 559 acres of land in the year 1787. This is the same land that we reside on now. The deed was passed down through the generations. My great-grandfather Elbert, according to legend, used to keep the deed in a milk can for safekeeping.

“The good news is that my grandparents Cliff and Nancy got their hands on it at some point, copied it, and transcribed it as best they could. Which turned out to be a wise decision because the deed did finally go missing. The milk jug in which the deed was placed for safekeeping was eventually filled with milk and sent out for delivery one day, according to the narrative. But then I remembered how many old milk cans we have laying about the property, and I wondered, “Did it really go missing?”

In another video, she remarked, “It’s kind of evolved into a creepy, 100-year-old treasure hunt,” as she followed the trail of breadcrumbs set by her great-grandfather Elbert.

She began her search by looking through the old jugs, and at the bottom of one she discovered a pamphlet titled “Pierce’s Memorandum Account Book,” which contained a line that read “top of the staircase, to the left.”

"Of course, I went through every single stairwell on the farm," she captioned a photo.