A New Yorker has been praised for confronting men who called her names on the street.

A New Yorker has been praised for defiantly warning males who catcalled her while she was walking alone one morning, “I have pepper spray.”

While the practice isn’t new on New York’s streets, Riana, a lady who goes by the name Riana, decided to take matters into her own hands.

“Tired of the bulls*** so I gently gave them a piece of my mind,” Riana captioned a video she sent to TikTok at the end of last month.

“I called out the workers that catcalled me today in NYC… here’s how it went,” Riana revealed in the on-screen commentary, which has been seen more than a million times.

Riana was shooting as she went about her daily routine, and her Instagram account is dedicated to her “everyday adventures as a 20something yr old lifestyle blogger,” according to her bio.

However, when she passed a group of men in hi-vis jackets, she heard one of them exclaim, “damn baby.” She didn’t let it go this time, as she returned to him and challenged him. “Do you think that actually works?” she asks. Is it clear that I’d like to talk to someone right now?”

He is surprised, so she repeats herself, saying, “I simply meant does it look like I want to talk to someone right now.”

“It’s the same of saying, ‘Damn baby.’ Do you guys have kids or daughters? Because if I had a daughter, I wouldn’t want a guy approaching her at 8:30 a.m. when she’s alone.

“She presumably feels like there aren’t many women on these streets, which makes her feel uneasy. So I like, appreciate the effort you guys do, like you’re genuinely developing the city, but I just don’t want someone to say damn baby to me first thing in the morning.”

The men, who appear suitably chastised, respond with a chorus of “you’re right,” “that’s cool,” and “okay alright” as she speaks.

Riana, on the other hand, emphasizes her point, saying, “If you could take that and maybe implement it in your life, that would be amazing because a lot of women are afraid of.” This is a condensed version of the information.