A New York sommelier has been arrested for setting fire to outdoor dining structures.

A sommelier from New York was recently arrested for reportedly lighting a number of outdoor dining structures throughout Manhattan.

Caleb Ganzer, 35, was recognized as the individual by the New York Fire Department (FDNY), and he was detained by Fire Marshalls on Thursday, according to the FDNY.

Ganzer was initially discovered setting fire to an outside eating building in the late hours of July 13, according to the FDNY. Ganzer can be seen strolling toward an outside dining area and igniting it on fire in a video posted to Twitter by the FDNY. Ganzer appears to be lighting the fires with a lighter in the footage.

According to the FDNY, the outside dining area was owned by Prince Street Pizza, which is situated at 27 Prince Street.

Ganzer is seen slowly strolling away from the scene after setting fire to the outside dining areas.

“After a thorough investigation and apprehension of Mr. Ganzer for the July 13th incident, FDNY Fire Marshals uncovered a connection to earlier incidences in lower Manhattan that followed the similar pattern,” the FDNY said in a news release.

Ganzer was also suspected of setting “rubbish” on fire on June 26 at roughly 4:35 a.m. local time “near the corner of Broome St and Centre St,” according to the FDNY. Ganzer apparently set fire to another outdoor eating facility on January 8, according to the FDNY.

According to the FDNY, the incident happened on January 8 at the Forsythia Restaurant, which is located at 9 Stanton Street.

“Every act of arson has the potential to spread swiftly, risking the lives of New Yorkers and FDNY members,” stated New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro in a press release.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt in these occurrences, and the culprit was captured before another fire could be started,” Nigro stated.

Ganzer has been charged with two counts of third-degree arson, two instances of third-degree criminal mischief, and three acts of third-degree criminal mischief, according to the FDNY press statement.