A New York journalist accused of being involved in an Iran kidnapping plot has urged Vice President Joe Biden to take action against the regime.

After an indictment describing a plot to kidnap her from the United States was unsealed on Tuesday, Masih Alinejad, a New York-based journalist and Iranian dissident, encouraged President Joe Biden to “show some guts” by taking on the Iranian authorities.

The indictment was released by a federal court in New York hours ago, saying that Iranian intelligence plotted to kidnap an unnamed American journalist and take her back to Iran. The announcement of the indictment by the Department of Justice did not mention Alinejad by name, just stating that the target was a lady who was born in Iran and now lives in New York.

However, Alinejad, a well-known critic of the Iranian government, has verified to this and other websites that she was the intended victim of the scheme. Before pushing President Joe Biden to take action against Iran’s leadership to avoid future plots, Alinejad stated that she is aware that she will continue to be targeted by the country.

In a comment to This website, Alinejad added, “I know I have a bullseye target on my back, but that applies to all human rights activists and dissidents.” “I have no intention of stopping what I’m doing.”

She went on to say, “I’d like the Biden Administration to show some guts and take action against the Islamic Republic.” “Only a firm response can persuade the Iranian authorities to cease its nefarious activities.”

The White House was contacted for comment by this publication.

Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, an Iranian intelligence official, is named as the plot’s ringleader in the indictment. Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi, and Omid Noori, all Iranian intelligence assets, were also indicted. All four individuals are charged with kidnapping, sanctions violations, bank and wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracies. They are still on the loose, most likely in Iran.

Niloufar Bahadorifar, a fifth suspect, is accused of providing financial assistance to the gang from California. On July 1, Bahadorifar was detained on charges of sanctions violations, bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and structuring cash transactions totaling $445,000. She might face a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

The purported plot to kidnap Alinejad started no later than June 2020 and appears to be well-planned and well-advanced. Iran is a country in Iran. This is a condensed version of the information.