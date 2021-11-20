A new study claims that new volcanoes could erupt anywhere in the US Southwest.

A new study claims that dead volcanoes observed across the southwest United States are indicators of volcanic fields that might destroy infrastructure and hinder air travel if new volcanoes erupt. That, according to researchers, might happen at any time.

Some 1,800 volcanoes pockmarked the region straddling Arizona, sections of California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah over the past 2.58 million years, known as the Quaternary geologic epoch. The figure grows to almost 2,200 if the Pinacate volcanic area in the Mexican state of Sonora is included. Some of them appeared only 1,000 years ago.

Monogenetic volcanoes are those that have only one life.

“A monogenetic volcano will erupt only once, and that eruption may span anywhere from a few days to several decades,” said Greg Valentine, a volcanologist and research co-author.

He argued that Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest, and Alaska deserve more attention since they are home to massive stratovolcanoes like Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens, which can erupt multiple times.

According to Valentine, monogenetic volcanoes have primarily been studied for what they disclose about the Earth far below the surface, while the scientific community is becoming more interested in the dangers they represent.

“Most people are astonished to learn that the Southwest has so many youthful volcanoes,” he remarked.

Although the volcanoes studied no longer represent a threat, Valentine and his colleagues caution in their research published in the journal Geoscience that they may expose the potential for fresh eruptions.

“Monogenetic volcanoes tend to occur in locations known as volcanic fields, and the American Southwest is littered with them,” Valentine said, adding that no one knows when or where future eruptions will happen.

Flagstaff, Arizona, for example, is located within a volcanic field where volcanoes have previously erupted. Young volcanoes can also be seen near Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"About 1,000 years ago, two of the most recent eruptions in the Southwest happened near Flagstaff — one just outside of town and the other on the Grand Canyon's north rim," said co-author and geologist Michael Ort. To cope with fresh eruptions, modern agricultural and societal activities would need to be changed, similar to the modifications made by Native Americans at the time.