A new San Francisco initiative will pay people not to shoot other people.

In San Francisco, a new initiative will pay those who are at high risk of shooting someone not to pull the trigger in order to help reduce the city’s escalating gun crime.

According to The San Francisco Examiner, the Dream Keeper Fellowship will begin in October and will pay ten people $300 a month if they do not participate in shootings.

By completing program milestones such as securing job interviews, meeting with mentors, and adhering to probation, participants will be able to earn an extra $200 per month. They’ll also be paired with life coaches from the city’s Street Violence Intervention Program.

According to the Examiner, local authorities want to expand the program to up to 30 more persons by the end of the year.

While $500 may not go far in this costly city, Sheryl Davis, executive director of the Human Rights Commission, believes that “if it’s enough to get you in to talk to folks, and be able to build a plan for your life, then that’s huge.”

Davis explained, “What we’re truly doing is trying to address the core reasons of some of what’s transpired.” “When compared to the amount of money it costs to incarcerate someone, let alone the consequence of the behavior itself, 6,000 dollars per person is nothing if it helps deter criminal behaviour.”

According to a 2019 study published in the American Journal of Public Health, a similar initiative in neighboring Richmond, California, helped cut gun violence in the city by 55 percent.

The Dream Keeper Initiative, which is San Francisco’s endeavor to channel resources into the Black community, is sponsoring it. According to Mayor London Breed’s office, the project supports a range of activities, including an art complex, youth development and education, guaranteed income programs, and homeowner advertising.

According to the police department’s mid-year figures, gun violence in San Francisco has climbed in 2021. There were 119 victims of gun violence in the first half of this year, up from 58 in the same period last year.

In the mid-year statistics, the city reported 26 homicides, up from 22 in 2021.

