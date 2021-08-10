A new Republican bill proposes renaming Florida’s longest highway the President Donald J. Trump Highway.

A Florida lawmaker has introduced a bill that would rename the state’s longest roadway “Donald J. Republican State Representative Anthony Sabatini has advocated for the route to be renamed “Trump Highway” in honor of “one of America’s greatest Presidents” and has been discussing the project since January of this year.

A Florida lawmaker has introduced a bill that would rename U.S. Highway 27 as "President Donald J. Trump Highway."

– Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) August 9, 2021 "Looking forward to working on this significant designation recognizing one of the greatest Presidents in American History," Sabatini tweeted in January.

The 1,373-mile stretch of US Route 27 from Miami to Fort Wayne, Indiana, is the longest in the country.

The bill to rename the route includes a public petition with the following description: “The Establishment is attempting to DESTROY President Donald Trump’s legacy.” I’m not going to let that happen.” In the aftermath of the riot at the US Embassy on January 6, I’m not going to let that happen. Democratic Reps. Joaquin Castro (Texas) and Linda T. Sánchez (Calif.) unveiled measures to prohibit any federal facility from being named after Trump in the Capitol.

“Not even a bench, no airport, no highway, no school — nothing” should be named in Trump’s honor, Sánchez told People magazine.

“Donald Trump should never become a future generation’s confederate symbol,” Castro tweeted the day after the insurgency. President Trump incited an insurgency that devastated some of our nation’s most significant and precious government property.

Donald Trump should never become a confederate icon for future generations. However, removing Trump’s name off government buildings would be difficult. 2/2 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 8, 2021

According to The Architect’s Newspaper, regardless of former President Bill Clinton’s efforts in office, even after he was impeached, a federal office complex in Washington, D.C. He has a street named after him.

Former President Richard Nixon, whose actions in office have been frequently likened to Trump's, has two federal facilities named after him.