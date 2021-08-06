A New Jersey man is the first to admit to assaulting police officers during the US Capitol riots.

According to the Associated Press, a New Jersey man became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer during the January 6 Capitol incident.

Prosecutors will seek a sentence of 312 to 414 years in prison, according to the counsel for gym owner Scott Kevin Fairlamb, although the court is not bound by the conditions of the plea agreement.

Fairlamb’s admission of guilt came just two weeks after four police officers testified before a congressional committee about their encounters with protesters. According to the Justice Department, roughly 140 officers were assaulted on that day, with around 80 from the US Capitol Police and about 60 from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. Five of the officers died afterwards, with four of them committing suicide.

“This is how I am going to die,” said Aquilino Gonell, a US Capitol Police officer who testified at the hearing. Another officer on the force, Harry Dunn, described hearing racial comments from rioters. He said, “Those words are weapons.” “It simply saddens that we have people like that in this country.”

Fairlamb’s plea agreement with federal prosecutors might serve as a model for scores of other instances involving Capitol rioters and police.

According to federal prosecutors, Fairlamb, a former mixed martial arts fighter whose brother is a U.S. Secret Service agent, was one of the first rioters to break into the Capitol after other rioters smashed windows with riot shields and kicked open a locked door. Fairlamb harassed a line of police officers after leaving the building, shouting in their faces and hindering their path through the mob, according to prosecutors in a court document.

In a video, he can be seen brandishing a collapsible baton and shouting, “What do patriots do?” We f****** disarm them, then we f****** storm the Capitol!”

Fairlamb has been in custody since his arrest on January 22 at his house in Stockholm, New Jersey, by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth.

Fairlamb, 44, admitted to two charges: obstructing an official procedure and assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department officer. The charges entail a possible sentence of more than 20 years in jail if convicted.

He was charged with 12 charges, including civil disorder, assaulting a police officer, and engaging in physical contact with a police officer.