A New Jersey judge has ordered a woman to remove anti-Biden flags with the F-Word or face a daily fine of $250.

A judge in New Jersey has ordered a lady to take down three flags that include the f-word in reference to Democratic Vice President Joe Biden. She will be fined $250 every day if she does not comply. The woman’s daughter has stated that she will not get them removed.

Patricia Dilascio owns the property in question. Andrea Dick, however, was the one who displayed the flags. A wooden fence facing the street is draped with six flags in all.

“Don’t Blame Me, I Voted for Trump,” reads one of the flags. “Socialism stinks, and Biden stinks,” says another. “Joe Biden Sucks,” says another. “F*ck Biden” was written on three of the flags, with one of them adding, “Not my president.”

Judge Gary Bundy of the Roselle Park Municipal Court ordered Dilascio to remove the f-word banners within a week. She’ll have to pay the fine if she doesn’t do so.

The flags are displayed one block away from an elementary school, according to the town’s mayor, Joe Signorello, and are visible to young children. A municipal rule also prohibits people from exhibiting “any indecent material” in their homes.

Dick, on the other hand, has stated that she will not be removing the flags. She has the right to appeal Judge Bundy’s ruling. The daily fine and the order to remove the flags, according to Michael Campagna, the property owner’s attorney, violate the women’s right to free speech.

“When Hitler didn’t like anything, they burnt the books and then the people in Nazi Germany,” Campagna explained. “I don’t believe that is something we want to happen at Roselle Park.”

While the use of the f-word on the flags isn’t intended to be sexual, city attorney Jarrid Kantor stated that even free speech has its limits. During the court hearing, he asked the judge if the flags would be considered obscene by an average person adopting “current community standards,” as the ordinance states.

“All we ask is that she comply and remove those,” Signorello said. “She can put up as many pro-Trump signs as she likes as long as they aren’t vulgar.”

However, this is just one of several recent incidents employing profanity-laced anti-Biden banners.

Dwayne Cole, the mayor of Munford, Tennessee, said in early July that a municipal resident flying a profanity-laced flag against Biden might keep it up. “F*ck Biden and….” read the flag. This is a condensed version of the information.