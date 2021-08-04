A new Illinois law mandates that law enforcement stop housing ICE detainees.

Under a new law signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker on Monday, local governments in Illinois will no longer be able to develop partnerships with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE relies on privately run prisons to house undocumented prisoners awaiting court appearances across the country. Local contracts with ICE, however, must expire by January 2022 under the new law, and no new arrangements can be signed.

According to ICE, Kankakee, Pulaski, and McHenry counties have arrangements at local jails that accommodate around 260 immigrant inmates.

Pritzker said at an event in Aurora where he signed three other immigration-related bills, “Every family, every child, every human being deserves to feel safe and secure in the place that they call home.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The bill is expected to put an end to the federal agency’s ability to detain immigrants in Illinois.

The majority of ICE detainees are kept in privately run facilities across the country. Only a few correctional camps are owned and operated by the agency, and none are located in Illinois. Following many failed attempts to create a new prison near Chicago, the state banned private incarceration in 2019.

Other states and localities, including California and Washington, have backed away from municipal agreements to keep immigration inmates in recent years. In the absence of federal immigration reform, states have increased their efforts to make private detention illegal.

ICE’s choices are to move current detainees in Illinois to other jurisdictions or release them unless there is a legal challenge or other exemption. Officials from the EPA have declined to comment on the Illinois plan on several occasions. A message left with an ICE spokeswoman on Monday was not returned.

Immigrant rights organizations want to press for the detainees’ release, claiming that incarcerating persons awaiting immigration hearings is both harsh and expensive. Some municipal officials, however, claim that they would lose much-needed cash as well as crucial collaboration with federal authorities.

According to McHenry County Board Chairman Michael Buehler, the ICE arrangement brings in about $10 million each year. It’s a considerable sum of money for the northern Illinois county, which has an annual budget of around $200 million.

“It would have a negative impact on dozens of employment and services,” he said. When asked if the county would challenge the new law, he said authorities were “considering options.”

The new law also goes one step further than the previous one. This is a condensed version of the information.