A new bill would make it illegal for nursing homes to enter into advance arbitration agreements with residents.

According to the Associated Press, a new bill will prohibit nursing homes from compelling residents and families to agree to prior arbitration, surrendering their right to sue over care problems.

In a statement, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden said, “Families must have assurance that loved ones receiving long-term care or care following a hospital stay will be safe and receive good-quality care.” “The epidemic, numerous instances of abuse, and key failures during natural disasters have all destroyed that confidence and safety foundation.”

Other provisions will be implemented as part of the bill. A 24-hour register nurse, increased pay and staffing, and the need for an infection prevention and control specialist are just a few of them.

Senior Democratic senators submitted legislation on Tuesday to expand nurse staffing, improve infection control, and strengthen inspections in nursing facilities in response to the devastation of COVID-19.

The plan, which was introduced by a coalition led by Senators Ron Wyden and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, is part of a larger revamp of long-term care that is just getting underway. Separately, in the massive domestic agenda bill that Democrats are pushing through Congress, President Joe Biden is seeking $400 billion to promote home and community-based care as an alternative to nursing homes. His COVID relief bill already included a deposit.

Although nursing homes and long-term care institutions house a small percentage of the population in the United States, they are projected to account for around three out of every ten COVID-19 deaths. Vaccines have finally given relief, drastically lowering the number of cases and deaths, but there are still concerns.

The Senate bill’s primary provisions include the following:

— Increase nursing care staff compensation and benefits by giving states the option of a six-year increase in federal Medicaid matching money. Low earnings in the nursing home industry result in high turnover, which was already a major issue prior to the epidemic. The bill also begins the process of establishing minimum staffing levels.

— Require the presence of an infection prevention and control professional in nursing homes.

— Make it mandatory for nursing homes to have a registered nurse on staff 24 hours a day, rather than the existing eight hours.

— Increase the number of nursing homes inspected by the state, and add more low-performing facilities to a “special focus” program that helps them improve their quality.

— Make it illegal for nursing facilities to require residents and