A Nevada man has been charged with voter fraud after claiming that someone voted in his place as his deceased wife.

Donald Kirk Hartle, a 55-year-old Republican voter, has been charged with voter fraud after publicly protesting a 2020 ballot cast in his deceased wife’s name.

Hartle’s accusation was highlighted by the Nevada Republican Party and other conservative groups as proof of “widespread” voter fraud touted by then-President Donald Trump. However, Nevada prosecutors now claim that Hartle submitted the forged ballot on behalf of his deceased wife.

Hartle told KLAS-TV in November 2020 that he learned a ballot had been submitted in the 2020 election under the name of his late wife, Rosemarie Hartle, who died of breast cancer in 2017 at the age of 52.

The TV channel said that Hartle’s wife’s mail-in ballot never arrived at his home. Her name was on a state list of registered voters. Her ballot signature matched her signature on file with Clark County voting officials.

Hartle told KLAS-TV at the time, “To be honest, that makes me sick to my stomach…. It made no sense to me, but it gave validity to what you’ve been hearing about these possibilities in the media, and it makes me wonder how widespread this is.” Hartle was asked if he thought her ballot may have been taken from his mailbox by interviewers. He reacted by claiming he hadn’t speculated on how her ballot would have ended up in the hands of a fraudster.

Hartle’s claim was also mentioned in a tweet from the Nevada Republican Party in November.

The tweet read, “How did the forged signature pass [Clark County’s] signature verification machine?” “And this isn’t the first time a deceased person has voted in Nevada.” According to the criminal complaint, Hartle was charged with two felonies for allegedly casting his dead wife’s ballot. Both crimes carry a maximum sentence of four years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

“Voter fraud is uncommon, but when it occurs, it undermines trust in our election system and will not be condoned by my office,” Attorney General Aaron Ford stated in response to Hartle’s allegations. “I want to emphasize that our office will investigate any legitimate charges of voting fraud and attempt to prosecute any violators.” According to the Nevada GOP, 1,506 deceased Nevadans had cast ballots in the 2020 election. This is a condensed version of the information.