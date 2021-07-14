A Naturopath Doctor in California has been arrested for using a fake COVID vaccination card scheme.

Juli A. Mazi, a 41-year-old registered homeopathic doctor, was detained on Wednesday for reportedly selling “homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets,” which she claimed contained minute amounts of the COVID-19 virus, which would cause the immune system to produce coronavirus antibodies. According to court filings, she claimed the pellets would make patients immune to COVID-19 for the rest of their lives.

She allegedly issued COVID-19 Vaccination Record cards after her consumers paid for the medicines. She went on to describe how people might fill up the cards with certain numbers and dates to make it appear as if they had taken both doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination without raising suspicion.

The cards were provided by the US government. Only persons who administer injections are supposed to fill out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) forms. She allegedly gave similar documents to parents who wanted their children to avoid having to get their children vaccinated for school.

Mazi “abused deception and terror” to market her services, according to legal authorities, by fraudulently claiming COVID-19 vaccines, which were approved by the US government. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the product contains “toxic chemicals” that might put a person’s health in jeopardy.

She faces one count of wire fraud and one count of making false statements about health-care issues. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), her case is the first federal criminal fraud conviction involving homeoprophylaxis vaccines and forged CDC vaccination record cards.

Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds for the Northern District of California said, “Steering through the issues provided by COVID-19 demands faith and reliance on our medical professionals to provide meaningful information and counsel.” “Instead of sharing legitimate medicines and information, Juli Mazi made money by illegally peddling unapproved remedies, inciting false concerns, and fabricating vaccination proof.”

Mazi’s arrest is the latest in a string of allegations that people are profiting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Francis F. Joseph, a Colorado citizen, was charged in April with stealing over $300,000 in government funding from three federal COVID-19 relief programs. He allegedly transferred money from a medical clinic’s account to his own bank account.

