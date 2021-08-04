A music teacher was sentenced to 50 years in prison for concealing cameras in the school bathroom.

After hiding cameras in his music school’s restroom and other rooms to manufacture child pornography, a music teacher is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison.

U.S. District Judge Charles A. Siragusa sentenced Philip M. Close, 43, of Rochester, New York, to 50 years in prison, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

In March, he pleaded guilty to 74 charges, including 61 counts of child pornography production and 13 counts of possessing child pornography involving prepubescent youngsters.

Between 2016 and 2019, Close owned the Close School of Music on West Ridge Road in Parma, New York, which offered private music lessons to children of all ages, according to prosecutors.

During that time, he secretly videotaped children, parents, and other teachers using spy cameras hidden throughout the school.

According to Assistant US Attorney Meghan McGuire, who prosecuted the case, some of those cameras captured film of Close inappropriately touching his students and himself during lessons.

Close also installed two cameras in the school’s single bathroom, one in a water cooler facing the toilet and the other under a toilet.

According to authorities, he purposefully placed these cameras to photograph the naked genitals of young girls as they stood up from the toilet.

Close also admitted to concealing a camera in a music school toilet where he previously worked.

Prosecutors say they found 61 youngsters in hundreds of Close’s recordings made between 2012 and 2019. The youngest of the victims was four years old.

Close inappropriately touched nine people, according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, including a teenager who he kissed on the lips.

According to the publication, Close’s lawyer, Assistant Federal Public Defender Anne Burger, had requested a 15-year term for him, claiming in court filings that he never shared the photographs with anybody.

Burger further claimed that because their cases were not prosecuted in federal court, other local guys guilty with identical acts received lighter penalties.

“As a result of this sentence, this defendant will likely spend the majority or all of the rest of his life behind bars,” U.S. Attorney James Kennedy Jr. said in a statement.

“Let this case serve as a warning to anyone in a position of trust with childrenâ€”if you are one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.