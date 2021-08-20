A mother of four was killed by stray bullets while commuting home from work on a New York street.

According to a spokeswoman for the New York Police Department (NYPD), the incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. ET when officers were summoned to 1523 St. Johns Place in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood after reports of a person shot.

When authorities got on the scene, they located a 54-year-old woman who had been shot twice in the chest. A 30-year-old male was also discovered at the scene with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to the spokeswoman for This website.

The woman was shot while commuting home from work, and the event occurred near her home, according to authorities.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officials transported both the 54-year-old lady and the 30-year-old man to a local hospital shortly after officers arrived on the scene, according to an NYPD spokesperson. According to authorities, the woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The male victim, who was also discovered on the scene, was described in “stable condition,” according to an NYPD spokesperson.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to the NYPD.

According to Pix 11 news in New York, an NYPD spokesperson stated that the woman was not the intended target of the gunshot and was hit by a stray bullet.

While neither of the victims’ names have been released by the NYPD, the woman’s son, Janse Joseph, 24, informed Pix 11 that his mother’s name was Limose Dort.

Joseph told Pix 11 news that he was at work when the incident happened and that his girlfriend contacted him at 10 p.m. ET that his mother was still not home.

Joseph informed Pix 11 that “she normally gets [home]at 8:30 p.m.” “I tried calling her, but she didn’t pick up the phone. “Something happened outside,” my girlfriend called back, “and my mother was shot.”

"I didn't expect my mother to die so soon," Joseph continued. The fact that she doesn't know how is the thing that I regret the most.