A mother has been charged with the death of her newborn, who was discovered abandoned in a trashcan in the dead of winter.

According to authorities, a mother was arrested in California on Monday on suspicion of killing her child by abandoning it in a trashcan.

Deputies in Perris, California, discovered the baby in late January. The infant was alive at the time of birth, according to an autopsy performed at the time, ruling out a stillbirth. It was also discovered that it had been alive before being thrown away.

Authorities in Riverside County, California, conducted a nine-month inquiry to find the child’s parents. An notice was issued, requesting anyone in the community who knew of a missing newborn baby to come forward.

According to NBC Los Angeles, both parents were eventually identified, leading to Brittany Peevyhouse’s arrest on Monday. She is currently being imprisoned in the Riverside County Jail on murder charges. At this time, no information regarding the father has been made public.

The sheriff’s office has not revealed what led to the conclusion that Peevyhouse was the mother of the child. They also haven’t revealed the child’s exact age at the time of death or the gender of the infant.

Authorities first discovered the dead infant in January after responding to a complaint about a body found in the trash. At this moment, it is uncertain who may have made the call. The trashcan was found near Perris’ 1700 block of Goetz Road. The Perris Valley Airport and an apartment development are also close by. Although the body was recovered in the winter, AccuWeather data shows that the day it was discovered, January 22, was unusually warm.

The Safe Haven Law, often known as the Newborn Abandonment Law, exists in California. This law permits parents to surrender their infant without fear of arrest or prosecution at any hospital, fire station, or other approved “Safe Haven” facility within three days of the child’s birth. The baby, on the other hand, must not have been harmed or abused in any way.

