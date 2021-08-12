A mother dog who lost her entire litter adopts ten puppies who were abandoned by their mother.

A mother dog who lost her entire brood has taken in ten puppies whose mother died recently. According to their rescuer, their connection allows the mother and the newborn pups to bond and learn from one another.

Poppy, a dog, just gave birth to a litter of puppies, but the birth was tragic. Poppy died, leaving ten infants behind.

Poppy was adopted through Ruff Start Rescue, a Princeton, Minnesota-based animal rescue organization. The Johnson family had taken her in as their own. The Johnsons realized they had to act fast after Poppy died in order to save her newborn pups.

Lexi Johnson, Poppy’s foster parent, told KARE, “We frantically started figuring out our next move with the babies.” “Throughout the evening, my husband and I were up every three hours to feed their bellies… and each time it took almost 1.5 hours.”

However, the Johnsons soon learned about another mother dog who had recently gone through her own tragedy. On a nearby reservation, a dog named Pepper had given birth to an entire litter, but none of the puppies survived.

The Johnsons requested Pepper’s handlers to bring the dog to their house because they thought the two could need each other. They were interested in seeing how she reacted to the puppies.

Pepper sat down next to the puppies as soon as he entered the room with them, according to Johnson. Lexi Johnson then sat down on her side and began placing the puppies close to Pepper. When the other puppies were aware of her presence, they proceeded to approach her and begin nursing, according to Johnson.

Johnson wrote on Facebook, “I cried again last night, but these tears were happy ones.” “Tears, knowing how much Mama Poppy would appreciate Pepper taking on the role of mama.”

Ruff Start Rescue shared Johnson’s tale and images with their followers, and Johnson shared the story with them. Pepper’s puppies will not be ready to be adopted until the end of the month. Despite this, the shelter stated that numerous people have already expressed interest in adopting some of the puppies.

For the time being, though, the orphaned puppies and their newly adopted mother must connect.

Johnson stated on Facebook, "The babies were all thriving with their humans."