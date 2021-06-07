A minute of silence was observed to honor George Floyd one year after his death.

George Floyd was remembered with a moment of silence in the city where he died at the hands of police, a killing documented on a heartbreaking eyewitness video that galvanized the racial justice movement and still has reverberations a year later.

Mr Floyd’s sister Bridgett and other members of his family gathered at a park with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, citizens, and activists to mark the 1 p.m. deadline set by Democratic governor Tim Walz in a proclamation that said “true justice” for Mr Floyd could only be achieved by ending systemic racism.

Bridgett Floyd told the crowd, “It’s been a difficult year, a long year.”

“However,