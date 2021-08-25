A Million People Watched a Woman’s Failed IRL Pick-Up Attempt at Starbucks.

After the video left a sour taste in the mouth of some viewers, a woman’s attempt to find a date in a Starbucks went viral, but the TikToker insisted it’s better than the internet dating most people use.

Rosette Luve shared the video, which has been viewed over a million times in less than a week. When the barista asked for her name, Luve said she was “single and available.”

The barista exclaimed, “I have a drink ready for single and available.”

“That’s me,” says the narrator. Luve repeated herself at the Starbucks, “I’m single and available,” as she walked away. “If anyone wants to know, I’m single and available. As she tilted her phone towards a man with a brown top, she remarked, “You can stop me if you want.”

Sadly for Luve, no one, including the man with the brown top, looked up. However, a man who appeared to be older did answer. He said, “Jesus loved you very much.” “Exactly as you are.”

“I was just trying to….okay,” Luve murmured, obviously throwing us the finger as she returned her gaze to the man in the brown top. “However, I’m single and available,” she said, as he hid his face behind his hands.

Many viewers speculated that Luve was seeking to attract the attention of the man in the brown top, which she seemed to corroborate in a reply.

One viewer noted, “Trying to grab the guy in the brown shirt’s attention but ends up getting heated up by an older man.” “It always happens,” Luve replied, agreeing with the remark.

Despite the fact that her attempt to get the attention of one man was unsuccessful, it generated debate about whether or not IRL pick-up attempts are well-received.

The interaction was dubbed “desperate” and “embarrassing” in the comments, but Luve emphasized that it’s simply different from other current attempts.

In response to a user who criticized her strategy, she replied in a remark, “It’s called putting oneself out there rather than being locked looking at a screen.”

According to Statista, over 45 million people used the internet.