A Michigan woman’s anti-Masker tweets have prompted an investigation by the sheriff’s office.

A lady in Michigan claims a local sheriff’s office filed a criminal complaint against her this week after she publicly chastised a group of nurses for spreading health misinformation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office notified The Detroit News on Tuesday that it was investigating charges of “harassment/intimidation/cyber-bullying” against the lady, Kasey Helton of Howell, Michigan, according to the daily.

“A resident from the county came forward, as they were harassed, tormented, and intimidated,” Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy told MLive.com. The sheriff did not name the individual who expressed concern about Helton’s social media activities.

The complaint has been forwarded to the local prosecutor’s office “to evaluate if it rises to the level of criminal or falls under free speech,” Murphy told The Detroit News.

In comments to the Times on Tuesday, Craig Trank, an attorney for Helton, expressed uncertainty that she would face charges.

According to a Twitter thread Helton started on Monday, the complaint stemmed from a series of tweets she made last week regarding individual nurses.

“The tweets I’ve made about these nurses and my local Moms for Liberty chapter refer to their public advocacy of their’movement’ (their word) made in public social media posts and public government meetings,” Helton wrote on Twitter.

Helton stated that she did not attempt to contact the nurses personally, nor did she encourage anyone to do so. “I’ve never contacted any of these people in a public place. “I haven’t shared any personal information with them that wasn’t previously public,” she continued.

Helton supplied links to tweets she sent out last week in which she chastised particular individuals for making public comments during meetings.

Helton mentioned one nurse in a tweet dated December 12 who allegedly "shared readily debunkable falsehoods" during a recent board of education meeting. She also mentioned submitting a complaint with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs about a nurse who was "promoting antivax/antimask disinformation while touting her RN card" in another tweet from December 10. Helton expressed her surprise that the sheriff's office "would play a.