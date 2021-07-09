A Michigan parent is dissatisfied with his role as the token black man who opposes CRT.

The fact that he is Black should not be regarded irrelevant to his belief that the movement is harmful to pupils in elementary, middle, and high school, according to a Michigan parent featured in the latest viral video condemning critical race theory.

Ian Rice, 47, has received great support since speaking out against CRT at a Caledonia Community Schools board meeting on June 21, but has also been mistakenly tagged as the token black man speaking out against the idea.

Rice calmly and concisely told school board and audience members that the CRT movement is not appropriate for younger students and that teachers aren’t equipped to teach it in a video that was tweeted by American author and cultural critic James Lindsay and received nearly 13,300 likes and almost 5,000 retweets. Instead, he claims that educators are using it to indoctrinate young people to hate one another for their own goal. Rice has since appeared on Fox News and has been contacted by CBS News and Newsmax, among other publications.

Rice, on the other hand, noted that what’s been frustrating since the video went viral is how some have stressed the idea that it’s unimaginable for him to have more conservative beliefs as a Black guy, and how some have profited from that.

“The media is now attempting to turn it into another white-versus-black issueâ€”there were other individuals at that board meeting who had just as important things to say, but the headline changed from ‘Father puts the board straight’ to now ‘Black man eviscerates school board,” Rice told This website. “I don’t want them to say things like, ‘Oh, here’s another Black person talking about CRT.’ ‘A concerned parent speaks out against CRT,’ rather than ‘a concerned parent speaks out against CRT.’ That’s how it started, but those opposed to CRT have changed it to “here’s our person.” All of this contributes to and widens the racial divide.”

Rice informed the board in the two-minute footage, which is actually part of a four-minute movie, that “CRT is teaching that white people are horrible.” That is not the case. Rice, who is married to a white woman, stated, “That would educate my daughter that her mother is bad.” He also mentioned a time when a member of the staff was an instructor. This is a condensed version of the information.