A Miami man who threatened protesters with a gun was denied a ‘stand your ground’ motion by a judge.

On Thursday, a Florida judge denied a “stand your ground” motion filed by a Miami man accused of threatening demonstrators with a gun in 2019.

Mark Bartlett can be seen pointing a rifle and hurling racial obscenities at demonstrators near Miami’s Brickell Avenue Bridge in many footage from the 2019 protests.

Judge Alberto Milian stated late Thursday afternoon, “His use of racial remarks suggests he was seething.” “He was a vengeful man. He had been irritated. He desired to return to Broward County. There was no rational basis for it.”

During Martin Luther King Jr. Day protests in Miami in 2019, Bartlett was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with prejudice, one offense of carrying a hidden weapon, and one count of inappropriate exhibition of a handgun.

Several witnesses testified against Bartlett on Monday, prior to the judge’s decision on Thursday.

“I was holding a sign,” says the narrator. ‘Hey! Hey!’ I overheard someone say. ‘Come in!’ The horn has been blown. According to WPLG news in Florida, Deante Joseph, who was at the 2019 protests, said on Tuesday, “I turn back and I see him hanging out the window.”

During the testimony, a witness video showed Bartlett yelling at a protester who was standing in front of his truck with a banner that read, “Preserve Affordable Housing.”

“Get in front of my car!” Bartlett can be heard yelling in the footage. You f****** f****** f****** f****** f****** f****** f****** In the footage, Bartlett can also be heard uttering the n-word.

Dana Scalione, Bartlett’s fiancée, was in the passenger seat of his vehicle during the incident and was shown jumping out and accusing the protesters of running over her foot and hindering traffic on another witness video. Bartlett also stepped out of his car and waved a gun at the demonstrators in the footage.

“Get the f*** out of here!” exclaims the narrator. You f****** scumbag. In the video, Bartlett can be heard yelling, “You f*** losers.”

With a rifle in his hand, Bartlett can be heard hurling many racial obscenities at the group of demonstrators.

Bruce H. Lehr, Bartlett’s attorney, had earlier filed a “stand your ground” motion, claiming that Bartlett’s use of force during the altercation was appropriate.

"They were slamming their hands on the hoods.