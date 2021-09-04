A memo warned one week before 9/11 that Al Qaeda isn’t afraid to kill Americans.

For the first time in the Bush administration, cabinet-level principals convened in the White House Situation Room on September 4 to debate al Qaeda and terrorist policy, following President Bush’s lengthy summer vacation in Crawford, Texas.

The president and vice president were in attendance, as were national security advisor Condoleezza Rice and her deputy Steve Hadley, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, Secretary of State Colin Powell, Secretary of the Treasury Paul O’Neill, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (and future chairman) General Dick Myers, and CIA Director George Tenet. Richard Clarke, a White House terrorism advisor, was also present.

Clarke sent Rice a personal message on the day of the meeting, condemning current and previous counterterrorism efforts. “Are we serious about dealing with the al Qida threat?” he wrote, posing the “real question” to the principals. … Is al Qida a major concern?” “Decision-makers should envisage themselves on a future day when… hundreds of Americans lie dead in numerous nations, including the United States,” he continued. What do you think those decision-makers wished they had done sooner? That day in the future could come at any time.” He claimed that because the US did not retaliate for the attack on the USS Cole in Yemen the previous October, al Qaeda and the Taliban learned that they could kill Americans for no cost. He chastised the Pentagon for claiming that there was nothing worth striking in Afghanistan. The CIA, he said, would insist on prioritizing its priorities, and their bureaucracy was “masterful at passive aggressive behavior.”

Rice told the 9/11 Commission that she believed Clarke’s memo was a good warning, but that he was upset that after nine years on the national security council staff, he couldn’t persuade the principals to establish the agenda he desired or persuade these departments to follow his ideas.

The discussion was dominated by the unanswered question of when Predator reconnaissance drone flights will resume over Afghanistan, and whether the drone would be used again. This is a condensed version of the information.