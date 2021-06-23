A McDonald’s employee was caught on camera punching a customer who assaulted staff over an order.

On Monday morning, a lady was arrested at a McDonald’s restaurant after attacking two employees. The incident, which occurred in Ravenna, Ohio, was captured on film and has been viewed more than a million times on Facebook.

According to Cleveland 19 News, an eyewitness, Brian Allen, witnessed the woman, who has been named as Cherysse Helena Cleveland, want a slushie with three flavors combined.

Cleveland sought to go behind the counter to create her own drink when the manager told her they couldn’t.

When the argument between Cleveland and the McDonald’s employees turned heated, Allen began recording. He then uploaded the video on Facebook, where it has received 1.7 million views.

Cleveland is seen in the footage behind the McDonald’s counter, attempting to get past two employees who are obstructing her path. “Get the f*** out, b***,” Cleveland says as he punches the manager in the side of the head.

She shoves the two employees before removing the manager’s face mask. When a coworker threatens to contact the cops, Cleveland responds, “Go ahead, I don’t give a f,” before declaring, “I will go to f*** prison.”

Cleveland makes her way from behind the counter to the eating area, where she uses the self-serve machine to pour herself a drink. She then attempts to return behind the counter but is stopped by an employee whom she punches in the face.

Before the boss intervenes, the worker pushes Cleveland to the ground and repeatedly hits her in the head. Cleveland returns to the dining room before turning around and hitting the employees once more.

As a police officer arrives, another worker intervenes and places Cleveland in handcuffs. One of the workers is overheard complaining about a black eye.

Cleveland was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault in Portage County, according to Cleveland 19 News. She was in court on Tuesday to face a judge and her court date is pending, and. This is a condensed version of the information.