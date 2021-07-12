A McDonald’s employee receives a ‘brutal beating,’ and police are on the lookout for suspects.

Investigators are on the hunt for three suspects after a McDonald’s worker was given a “brutal beating” in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the city’s police department said Sunday.

In a statement issued on Wilkes-Barre City Police Department’s Facebook page, law enforcement released surveillance photos of three men accused of assaulting the employee at the restaurant along East Northampton Street.

Police have not stated when the alleged attack occurred, nor have they revealed the victim’s current health.

The statement asked anyone with information about the case to contact Officer Hartman on [email protected] or 570 208-4125.

This website has contacted Wilkes-Barre police and McDonald’s for comment, and is seeking further details on the case.

Several criminal situations have occurred at the popular fast food restaurant.

On July 9, a woman in Worcester, Massachusetts, was reportedly arrested following an intense police chase after she stopped for food at a local McDonald’s drive-thru.

Police said 38-year-old Johanna Gardell was caught by officers pursuing her for allegedly stealing a company car in Worcester, which is located about 42 miles outside of Boston.

“Officers spoke with a male who reported that a female stranger climbed into his vehicle and drove away,” the police department said. “The firm owner had GPS in the vehicle and informed police that the vehicle was showing up in the Pelham Street area.”

Gardell and the stolen vehicle were apprehended by officers, but she allegedly drove away as an officer approached the vehicle.

Police said Gardell continued to hurl through red lights at high speed before retiring to the drive-thru to get some food. She collided with another vehicle while attempting to flee the cops.

On June 30, a mother found drugs inside her 11-year-old son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal, leading to two staff members to be charged.

The mother from Auburn, Maine, was shocked to find Suboxone in the box after leaving the fast-food restaurant.

According to police, the drug fell into the box by accident.

However, two McDonald’s employees were reportedly fired and charged in connection with the incident.

Footage showed that the employee had Suboxone in his shirt pocket while preparing the meal, police said. When he bent over to retrieve something from the counter, the Suboxone—along with a Bic pen—fell into the Happy Meal box. This is a brief summary.