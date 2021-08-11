A massive hack resulted in the theft of $611 million in cryptocurrency.

Poly Network, a platform for exchanging cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, was hacked on Tuesday, resulting in a $611 million loss. The attack is thought to be the greatest fraud in the history of “decentralized finance,” or DeFi.

The news was announced on Twitter, and the network asked exchanges to ban all of the monies that had been stolen.

Important Notice: We regret to inform you that #PolyNetwork was attacked on @BinanceChain @ethereum and @0xPolygon Assets were moved to the following addresses by the hacker: BSC: 0x0D6e286A7cfD25E0c01fEe9756765D8033B32C71 ETH: 0xC8a65Fadf0e0dDAf421F28FEAb69Bf6E2E589963 BSC: 0x0D6e286A7cfD25E0c01fEe9756765D8033B32C71

August 10, 2021 — Poly Network (@PolyNetwork2)

It tweeted, “We urge on miners of affected blockchains and crypto exchanges to blacklist tokens coming from the above addresses,” citing three addresses where the funds were allegedly transferred.

Poly Network transfers tokens between blockchains like as Etereum and Ontology, as well as the bitcoin blockchain. According to The Block, it was developed through a collaboration between the teams behind several blockchain platforms, including Neo, Ontology, and Switcheo.

According to Cryptonews, Ethereum tokens were worth $273 million, Binance Smart Chain tokens were worth $253 million, and the Polygon network was worth $85 million in US Dollar Coin (USDC) tokens.

In a thread, Poly Network said, “We will take legal action and we ask the hackers to restore the assets.”

Some say this is the largest hack in the history of cryptocurrency.

This could be the largest DeFi strike in history, according to the Chinese community. https://t.co/VoCt8SQsZL

August 10, 2021 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain)

Tether, a stablecoin, has managed to freeze nearly $33 million in tokens since the incident.

“We’re aware of the poly.network vulnerability that was discovered today. While no one has control over BSC (or ETH), we are working with all of our security partners to provide proactive assistance. There are no assurances in this world. We will do everything we can,” said Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, on Twitter.

According to The Block, the hack forced O3, a trading pool that uses Poly Network to exchange tokens across multiple blockchains, to cease cross-chain trading.

Researchers believe the intrusion was caused by a cryptography flaw, which is uncommon in prior hacking cases. It’s possible that the attack against Poly Network was successful. This is a condensed version of the information.