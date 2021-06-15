A massive fire breaks out at an Illinois chemical plant, prompting evacuations in the surrounding area.

Residents in the neighborhood were evacuated after a chemical plant explosion in Illinois triggered a major fire.

The Rockton Police Department issued a statement saying that Rockton Fire “has ordered a necessary evacuation due to a chemical fire.”

“All residents and businesses within a one-mile radius of 1165 Prairie Hill Rd are affected by this notification. To Stephen Mack Middle School, proceed. Avoid the area within a one-mile radius, according to the statement.

The Rockton Police Department confirmed the explosion and subsequent fire at the Chem Tool chemical facility in a Facebook post shortly after the statement was published.

“The Chem Tool fire is still burning. We are actively evacuating those in our immediate vicinity. We are unable to respond to individual communications, according to the Facebook post. “Please evacuate if you are within a one-mile radius. If you have nowhere else to go, Stephen Mack School on Old River Rd. is the place to go. Please let your neighbors know if they aren’t on social media. Also, stay away from the area.”

According to a following post, Roscoe Middle School is providing shelter to individuals in the vicinity who have been forced to flee. “If you have no place to evacuate, head to Roscoe Middle School. 6121 Elevator Rd.,” the Rockton Police Department said.

It is unclear what caused the explosion at the chemical plant.

Shortly after the explosion and subsequent fire were reported, several videos and pictures of the incident circulated across social media.

In one video posted by WTVO-TV in Rockton, the fire can be seen from an aerial view while multiple fire officials attempt to put the fire out.

Another video posted by Twitter user Michelle Hughes shows multiple smoke plumes moving throughout the sky.

“Rockton, IL fire from Chemtool. Unfortunately its in my backyard. Explosions still happening. We have evacuated the area. This was from a few hrs ago,” Hughes wrote.

