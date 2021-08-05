A massive 16-foot Python was among the 223 snakes killed in a Florida snake hunting competition.

The 2021 Florida Python Challenge is a state-sponsored event in which participants are encouraged to locate and remove Burmese pythons, which are classified as invasive species by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Charlie Dachton, a former law enforcement officer, won the top prize of $10,000 with the help of his son Chance Dalton.

A python nest with 22 eggs was destroyed as part of the pair’s hunting activities. They killed 41 non-native snakes in the Everglades in total.

Dachton, who was involved in a serious hunting accident in 2016, believed that his hunting expertise would benefit him in the python competition.

“He called me up and said, ‘Hey, you know, it’s the last night of the competition,’” Dalton told Florida news site Local10. ‘Could you please come out and assist me?’ And I replied,’sure thing, I’ll be there.’

Another prize winner was a hunter who received $1,500 for catching the longest snake, which measured 15 feet and nine inches.

The Burmese python is one of the world’s largest snakes. The average length of those taken in Florida is between six and nine feet, although the state’s longest was over 18 feet long.

The snake is non-venomous and kills its prey by squeezing it to death. They are semi-aquatic and can sometimes be observed in trees.

“More than 600 participants enrolled for the 10-day competition, eradicating invasive constrictors while raising awareness about invasive species,” the FWC stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

All pythons seized must be humanely killed and submitted dead at one of several check points, according to the event’s rules.

Burmese pythons can be humanely killed on private land in Florida at any time, according to the FWC, as long as hunters obtain the landowner’s permission.

In Florida, only anti-cruelty legislation protects pythons. Traps, for example, cannot be utilized unless specific region restrictions state otherwise. Poisons, remote-controlled rifles, gasoline, and other chemical compounds used to drive pythons out of their tunnels are also ineffective.

According to the Florida Python Challenge website, snakes can be killed by utilizing a captive bolt or an air rifle. This is a condensed version of the information.